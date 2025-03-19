Google’s Pixel 9a arrives with a fresh design and a $500 price tag

Exactly one month after Apple announced the iPhone 16e, its rival Google has entered the ring with the Pixel 9a, a budget smartphone that undercuts Apple’s latest offering.

Unveiled via a press release on Google’s blog this week, the Pixel 9a is a new midrange phone from Google. As numerous leaks spoiled ahead of time, the phone’s design has been refreshed, removing its iconic camera bar in favor of a flat rear panel with recessed cameras. The Pixel 9a also has rounded edges, an upgraded rear camera, and a brighter screen.

More specifically, Google says the 6.3-inch Acuta display is 35% brighter than the display of the Pixel 8a with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Pixel 9a boasts a dual rear camera system with a 13MP ultrawide camera and 48MP main camera with Macro Focus. Google also highlighted a few AI-powered photo features present on the 9a, such as Add Me, Best Take, and Magic Editor.

Other notable Pixel 9a specifications include over 30 hours of battery life (or over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver turned on), seven years of guaranteed OS updates, security updates and Pixel Drops, and upgraded IP68 water and dust resistance.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a device in 2025 without AI. Google’s new midrange phone has Gemini Nano built in, which gives users access to Gemini Live. This allows owners to have natural, free-flowing conversations with Google’s AI chatbot. Gemini also works with Google’s Android apps, and you can even share your screen with Gemini.

Google’s Pixel 9a launches in April, starting at $499 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be available in four colors: Peony, Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian.