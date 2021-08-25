Google’s Fitbit Charge 5 health tracker has finally been announced

Leaks had spoiled the surprise, so we knew its launch was imminent, but the Fitbit Charge 5 is finally here. It’s very similar to the Fitbit tracker that you already know. But it features an improved design and better specs, including a brighter always-on display. Also, the wearable device packs more features to help you manage your health and navigate fitness activities more efficiently. The new tracker costs $179.95, and it’s available for preorder right now. Preorders come with six months of free Fitbit Premium access.

Fitbit Charge 5 hardware

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit’s “most advanced health and fitness tracker,” Google explained in a blog post. The device is 10% thinner than its predecessor and features a brighter OLED display with always-on capabilities. The device delivers seven days of usage on a single battery charge and has several sensors to monitor health parameters and fitness activities.

The Charge 5 comes with a built-in GPS module, and can recognize and track 20 exercise modes. It can estimate your VO2 max and monitor oxygen saturation (SpO2) and skin temperature. There’s also an electrodermal (EDA) sensor for stress and an ECG app to improve heart monitoring.

Separately, the Charge 5 supports Fitbit Pay contactless payments, notifications, and quick replies (on Android).

Fitbit Charge 5 heath monitoring

The new Daily Readiness experience is a new feature that Google is bringing to several devices. The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of them — Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, and Inspire 2 will also get it.

Daily Readiness will help users understand whether they should prioritize recovery or start a new workout. The Charge 5 and other supported Fitbit trackers will deliver a score each morning that takes into account fitness fatigue, heart rate variability, and sleeping patterns. The device will tell you what impacted your score and then suggest Active Zone Minutes and Premium content. Google has an entire blog post explaining Daily Readiness.

The EDA sensor looks at your body’s response to stress by analyzing tiny changes in the sweat glands of your fingers. The Fitbit app will also feature a Stress Management Score.

The ECG app launched on Sense will soon come to Charge 5 users, allowing users to assess their heart health better. That’s on top of monitoring heart rate continuously. The Charge 5 will also notify the wearer when the heart rate is above or below normal levels.

The Premium subscription

Finally, the tracker will monitor sleep and sleeping patterns, with Premium delivering more sleep parameters.

The Premium subscription will include more than 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions and more than 200 workouts sessions. Google has also partnered with Will Smith for exclusive, health-based content for Premium subscribers.

The six months of free Premium access are available to both new and returning customers who buy the Fitbit Charge 5.