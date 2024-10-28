Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Mobile

Google now sells refurbished Pixel 6 and 7 phones at major discounts

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Oct 28th, 2024 6:12PM EDT
Google Pixel 7 Back
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If you’re in the market for a new phone but don’t want to pay full price, Google has a compelling new offer you might want to check out. As of Monday, October 28, Google now sells refurbished Pixel phones through its new Certified Refurbished Phone program in the US.

Google says that it inspects the battery, housing, and screen of every certified refurbished Pixel phone to ensure there aren’t imperfections. If the phone needs work, the company’s technicians will use authentic Google parts for repairs. Every phone ships with the latest Android software, a one-year limited warranty, and comes packaged in a new box with a compatible charger.

Here are all of the refurbished Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 models available on the Google Store:

“Since launching our first hardware products, sustainability has been integrated into everything we do — from sourcing materials to designing our retail stores,” says Google Hardware’s Prem Pandian. “The Certified Refurbished Phone program is the latest in our efforts to continue our sustainability goals, including reducing electronic waste.”

For now, Google is only selling older generations of refurbished Pixel phones, but the company says that it will be “constantly updating our selection of devices.”

Don’t Miss: Pixel 9: All the freebies that will come with Google’s new phones

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News