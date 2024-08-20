Click to Skip Ad
Google’s blazing-fast Nest Wifi Pro is the best mesh system you can get right now

Published Aug 20th, 2024 7:43AM EDT
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless routers are popular for so many reasons. They’re ultra-fast thanks to cutting-edge antenna tech and Wi-Fi 6E support, and they’re so easy to set up and use. The only possible complaint you can have about them is the price. But today, there are deals that will save you 25% off when you buy a 1-pack, 35% off a 2-pack, or 20% off a 3-pack of Google’s mesh Wi-Fi 6E routers.

If you read BGR’s Nest Wifi Pro review, you know exactly what makes this wireless system so appealing. Or, if you just want the Cliff’s Notes version, I’ll catch you up and explain why the Google Nest Wifi Pro might be the perfect upgrade for your home Wi-Fi system.

Having slow or spotty Wi-Fi is so frustrating. It doesn’t matter if you’re gaming, streaming, or trying to get some work done. Connectivity issues will instantly get your blood boiling. But for some reason, many people tend to just keep dealing with the issues instead of fixing them. I guess we can all be creatures of habit sometimes, even when there’s a simple solution staring us right in the face.

Today, Google’s sale on the Nest Wifi Pro system gives you the perfect opportunity to fix any and all Wi-Fi issues you’re currently dealing with.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

BGR’s Nest Wifi Pro review makes it clear that this model is fast, reliable, and easy to use. It’s also a breeze to set up, thanks to the awesome Google Home app.

But perhaps the best part is Wi-Fi 6E support. Any other devices in your home that support Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E are going to have blazing-fast connections and no interruptions. I can’t tell you how much better the Wi-Fi is in my house since I upgraded to a Wi-Fi 6E system. It’s truly night and day, and I just wish I hadn’t waited so long to make the change.

Right now, you can save up to $80 depending on which Nest WiFi Pro setup you choose. You’ll save the most money on a 2-pack of routers, because this bundle is currently 35% off the $300 retail price. Or, if you have a larger home to cover, you can save 20% on a 3-pack. That slashes the Nest WiFi Pro 3-pack to $319.99 instead of $400.

Of note, these Google Nest WiFi deals are available on Amazon and Best Buy today, so you can shop at whichever retailer you prefer.

Also of note, there’s a great deal running on the older Nest Wifi system that doesn’t have WiFi 6E. If you care more about value than speed, pick up a 3-pack of Nest Wifi routers for $159.99 instead of $349.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

