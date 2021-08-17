Google just announced the Pixel 5a, coming August 26th for $449

Google officially announced the Pixel 5a on Tuesday, just as recent leaks suggested it would. Much like the Pixel 4a, the latest Google phone is less powerful than most modern flagship Android devices. In fact, many of the specifications are identical to those of the 4a.

Much like last year’s budget model, the Pixel 5a features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 6GB of RAM, Dual SIM, 5G coverage, and a Full HD+ OLED display. But there are a few key differences though.

For one, the display is larger. The Pixel 5a has a 6.34-inch screen, which is larger than both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The Pixel 5a also has a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera with the 12MP dual-pixel lens from the 4a. And finally, the Pixel 5a’s 4,680 mAh battery is around 1.5 times the size of the battery on the Pixel 4a. Google says it can last 48 hours on a single charge with Extreme Battery Saver.

For the most part, the Pixel 5a seems to split the difference between the previous two releases. For example, it’s the first A-series Pixel with IP67 water and dust resistance. This was previously a feature reserved for the flagship phones. It also has the same dual-camera system as the Pixel 5, which should improve photos that use software features like Portrait Light and Night Sight.

Interestingly, there’s only one color option. If you want a Pixel 5a, you’re stuck with the Mostly Black colorway. That said, Google is offering cases in a variety of colors. The official Pixel 5a cases come in Black Moss, Maybe Moon, Likely Lime, and Partially Pink, and cost $29 each.

Google Pixel 5a with 5G launch details

Preorders for the Pixel 5a with 5G are now open on Google’s website. The Pixel 5a is $449 unlocked, but you can also get it through a subscription plan with Google Fi for $15 a month.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this fall. Unlike the Pixel 5a, they will have completely refreshed designs. The camera bar at the top will be the defining feature. They are also going to be the first phones with Tensor, which is Google’s custom-built SoC.

