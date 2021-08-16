Click to Skip Ad
Pixel 5a leaks reveal launch timing and impressive battery capacity

August 16th, 2021 at 2:01 PM
By
Pixel 5a leaks

Admittedly, the phone we are most excited to see Google reveal this year is the Pixel 6. Recent leaks spoiled the radical redesign Google is bringing to its flagship phone. For once, Google is actually going to release a device that looks both unique and modern. But before that, Google has another, more affordable phone arriving in the form of the Pixel 5a. And if the leaks are accurate, we can expect to see the Pixel 5a in action before the end of this week.

In a recent edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the Pixel 5a would launch in August. Considering the Pixel 4a launched in August last year, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Now, Android Police is reporting that Google will confirm the existence of the Pixel 5a on Tuesday, August 17th. Google announced the Pixel 4a with a press release last year, and we can likely expect the same for the Pixel 5a. Google will save the big guns for the Pixel 6.

Pixel 5a leaks trickle out ahead of reveal

The announcement date was just one part of the Android Police report. The site also obtained photos of purported Pixel 5a components that are currently being shipped to retailers:

Pixel-5a-Back
Photo of a leaked Pixel 5a back panel. Image source: Android Police

According to Android Police’s source, parts for Google’s Pixel 5a are now arriving a phone repair stores. Based on the photos, the design of the Pixel 5a will be similar to that of the Pixel 4a. In fact, one of the only obvious differences is the ribbed power button. The source also said that the rear panel “feels a little more rubbery than the hard plastic of the previous-generation handset,” and noted that there appears to be a space for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Finally, Android Police also got a glimpse at the battery. Providing this leak is accurate, the Pixel 5a will have a 4,680 mAh battery. That would be the largest battery of any Pixel phone ever.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 5a tomorrow, August 17th. Other rumors have pointed to an August 26th release date and a $450 price tag, but Android Police was unable to confirm those specific rumors. Therefore, we’ll have to wait and see tomorrow. As for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we’ll likely be waiting until October for an official unveiling, so you’ll need to be patient for the flagship.

