Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
MacBook Air alternatives Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Snapchat Plus Google Search Tips Today’s Deals
Home Tech Apps & Software

Google Chrome will let you disable extensions with one click

Chris Smith
By
Published Jan 13th, 2023 10:04AM EST
The logo of Google Chrome is seen on laptop's screen.
Image: Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

One of the great things about Google Chrome is the browser’s support for extensions that can improve your internet browsing experience. Maybe you need a password manager add-on for Chrome, or an ad-blocker. But the functionality can be abused, and extensions might be hiding malicious capabilities. Or they could break the functionality of some websites.

The fix is simple, and it’s something all Chrome users who install extensions should be familiar with. You can disable extensions and delete them if they’re hurting your internet browsing. But Google is about to make the whole experience even more convenient, as it’s developing a one-click solution to disable extensions on websites.

Reddit user u/Leopeva64-2 discovered a new design for the Extension menu. Google has added subpages, including a toggle that lets you disable all Chrome extensions for a particular website.

The option is available in a beta version of Chrome, and you can use the toggle to disable and reenable extensions. But the feature doesn’t actually work yet; what you’re seeing is only the design implementation of the feature.

Also, there’s no guarantee that Google will launch this Chrome feature anytime soon. Competing products like Microsoft’s Edge have one-click solutions to disable extensions. Edge is a browser built on the same Chromium tech as Chrome. As a result, Edge supports the same extensions as Chrome.

Google testing a one-click button to disable extensions in Chrome.
Google testing a one-click button to disable extensions in Chrome. Image source: Reddit

It’s only a matter of time until Google’s browser lets you disable extensions with one click. Once available, the feature will let you pause extensions on websites for specific actions. You might want to restore full functionality to a site or prevent extensions from reading any online payment data you might use on a particular site.

Whatever the case, the one-click solution will be faster than manually enabling and disabling Chrome extensions.

The Redditor also found support for “Optical Character Recognition” (OCR) in Chrome’s PDF viewer.

Expect Google to issue Chrome updates when these features are ready for mass deployment. In the meantime, you’ll want to update to the latest version of Chrome to ensure you have installed all the recent security patches.

How to disable extensions in Google Chrome

Until this feature is released, you can disable extensions in Chrome by clicking the Extension shortcut next to the URL bar. It’ll show you all the extensions you have installed and let you disable them one by one. Just tap the three-dot menu to manage individual extensions.

You can also disable extensions from Chrome’s Settings menu. Tap the three-dot menu on the right of the URL bar, and look for the Extensions menu. That’s where you can see all the extensions and disable the ones you don’t need.

Either solution also lets you remove extensions from Chrome, which is something you’ll want to do with malicious ones.

This article talks about:

Chris Smith
Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

Chris Smith's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News