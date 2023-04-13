Google Chat redesign brings it up to speed with Gmail and Docs

If you purchase through affiliate links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Have you been using the latest versions of Gmail and Google Docs? Do you like the new design? Well, Google Chat is the next service to receive it.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is redesigning the Google Chat app. Just like it did with Gmail and Google Docs, the design of Google Chat is getting updated to Google’s Material Design, the design language that has been powering Material You on Android.

This update is based on Google’s Material Design 3 and includes updated font, colors, layouts, panel sizing and more. Specifically, you’ll notice changes to the top app bar, left navigation, main message view, compose setup, new topic button, and the thread panel within direct messages and spaces.

Google says that it is rolling out the design update to Google Chat starting today and that it should be available to all users over the next couple of weeks. According to the company, workspace admins and users don’t have to take any action, and “you’ll automatically see these updates in your web experience over the next several weeks.”

The company says the new design is available to “all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers” and “users with personal Google Accounts.” Basically, anyone who uses Google Chat is about to get the new design over the next 15 days. There aren’t many more workspace apps to update to Material Design, so things are definitely progressing.

The rollout of the new design language for Google Chat comes a day after the company rolled out the first beta for Android 14 on select Pixel phones. The company also just launched its auto-archive feature for Android which, according to Google, will save up to 60% of storage space for apps that you rarely use without having to delete them.