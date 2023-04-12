Android 14 beta 1 released for Pixel 7 and more Pixel phones

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The moment that Android fans have been waiting for is finally here: you can now install Android 14 public beta 1 on your Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6, and older Pixel handsets. On top of that, you can install the first public Android 14 beta release on foldable phones and tablets via Google’s Android emulator.

Unlike the first Android 14 developer preview release that dropped a few months ago, Android 14 beta 1 is a lot more stable. But you still might encounter bugs and performance issues since this is obviously unfinished software.

Google will continue to release new Android 14 beta versions from now through August. That’s when the final version should be available to compatible Pixel devices including the Pixel 4a and later. Other Android vendors will follow up with their own Android 14 releases after that.

Google’s VP of Android Engineering Dave Burke announced the Android 14 beta 1 release in a blog post, detailing some key features:

Today we’re releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldables, and more. We’ve been making steady progress refining the features and stability of Android 14, and it’s time to open the experience up to both developers and early-adopters.

In addition to classic phones, Google is focusing on devices with larger displays, such as foldables and tablets. This might indicate that Google is close to announcing its own Pixel Fold foldable handset. And we expect a Pixel Tablet to be available to buyers soon, as Google teased the device last year.

Android 14 beta 1: New back button. Image source: Google

Burke detailed some of Android 14’s new features, including UI changes, GPU improvements, and new privacy settings.

Android 14 will introduce a new back arrow that will be more prominent than before. The image above shows that the back arrow will also adapt visually to the wallpaper or device theme.

Google is also changing the share feature in Android 14. Developers are able to add custom actions and shortcuts inside the share screens.

Burke explained that Android 14 will also feature more graphics capabilities to make apps stand out.

Android 14 beta 1: New share sheet features. Image source: Google

Another new feature in Android 14 beta 1 is improved per-app language preferences. Developers can configure apps to support per-app language preferences automatically. But end-users will only notice the feature if they use multiple languages inside Android. And once their favorite apps take advantage of the feature.

Regarding privacy features, Android 14 will introduce new protections for users with disabilities. Specifically, Android 14 will let apps limit the visibility of specific information only to accessibility services that aim to help users with disabilities. The features will protect things like personal data and passwords.

Developers and end users looking to test Android 14 beta 1 right now will find more information and download links on this page.