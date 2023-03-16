I hope this Google Pixel Fold price rumor is real

After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Fold is finally happening. Google is testing the device out in the wild, and we have rumors detailing the company’s release plans for its first-gen foldable. These are clear hints that the handset is coming soon, as Pixel leaks are seldom wrong. The newest leak concerns the US Google Pixel Fold price, following a similar European rumor.

Retailers from Germany leaked the handset’s price for the EU. We’re looking at a price tag of around €1,700 ($1,825) in the region for the 256GB Pixel Fold variant. The figure includes sales tax, as is the case for all consumer goods in the European block. Also, if the leak is accurate, then buyers in other EU countries where the Pixel Fold will be available will pay the same price.

We already explained that the Pixel Fold would be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has an official retail price of €1,799 ($1,931) in the region. But more expensive than the Honor Magic VS, which will cost €1,599 ($1,716) in Europe.

What the Germany leak implies is that the US official price will be much lower than the direct currency conversion above. That’s because the price will not include tax. Also, like in Europe, the Pixel Fold would have a better price than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will make their debut at Google I/O in May.



7a will be available in global markets by early Q3, while Fold will be launched in select regions



Pricing

Pixel Fold : $1300 – 1500

Pixel 7a : $450 – 500 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 15, 2023

But how much better will the US Pixel Fold price be? Well, a different leaker posted purported price details for the US-bound Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. According to Yogesh Brar, the Pixal 7a will retail between $450 and $500, the Pixal 7a will retail between $450 and $500, the expected price for Google’s mid-range phone.

The Pixel Fold will sell between $1,300 and $1,500, the leaker says. If that figure is accurate, then Google will completely change the rules of the foldable game. And that’s exciting. A $1,500 Pixel Fold already sounds much better than we thought. If the price starts at around $1,300, then the Pixel Fold might be too good to pass up.

Samsung has been the dominant player in the foldable niche because it had no meaningful rival. Chinese vendors came out with great Galaxy Z Fold alternatives that had much better prices. But until this year, they stayed in China. And Google kept delaying the Pixel Fold.

The arrival of phones like the Honor Magic VS and the Oppo Find N2 Flip in Europe will pressure Samsung to improve the Fold and Flip foldables and offer more competitive prices. But the Google Pixel Fold can put even more pressure on Samsung to lower that entry price.

The leaker says Google will unveil the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a at I/O in May. That’s when we’ll know exactly how much they’ll cost. Finally, the leaker said the Pixel 7a will be available in global markets in early Q3, and the Pixel Fold will launch in select regions.