Get a free iPhone every two years with T-Mobile ‘Forever Upgrade’ offer

The iPhone 13 is Apple’s most powerful smartphone ever, but it didn’t really get many major design tweaks. As such, you may be struggling to decide whether or not to upgrade. Well, T-Mobile is doing its best to make that decision easier by adding the iPhone 13 line to its Forever Upgrade initiative. As long as you trade in a device for an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max from T-Mobile, you can upgrade to the latest model every two years for free.

Get a free iPhone every two years from T-Mobile

Here’s how T-Mobile’s Forever Upgrade offer works, as explained by the carrier on its website:

Trade in your eligible smartphone, get a free iPhone 13 model with 5G now on an eligible plan and lock in up to $800 off in trade-in value forever. Every two or more years, upgrade to the latest iPhone and get up to $800 off. And you can repeat that forever. Yes, REALLY. No more scavenger hunts. No more nagging feeling.

After you buy an iPhone 13, you will be able to trade it back in two years later for $800 off the iPhone 15. Two years after that, you can trade your iPhone 15 in for $800 off the iPhone 17. You don’t have to upgrade right away or at all, but the offer will be waiting for you if you do.

“T-Mobile is America’s leading 5G network with the fastest 5G speeds and most 5G coverage, and with Forever Upgrade we’re setting a new bar for value, too. Customers can get the powerful new iPhone 13 today, lock in its value, and upgrade to the latest iPhone every two years…FOREVER,” said Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, in a statement last week. “This is exactly the kind of industry-shaking innovation customers expect from the Un-carrier. With the new 5G iPhones on Us, Forever Upgrade, the leading 5G network, a plan built for 5G with Magenta MAX and a free year of Apple TV+ on Magenta plans, T-Mobile is THE destination for Apple fans.”