Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to launch around the same time as the iPhone 16, but we have bad news

Samsung’s decision to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 earlier than usual wasn’t bad, considering all the foldable phone launches since July. Motorola, Honor, Xiaomi, and Google released new devices that compete directly against Samsung’s new foldables. The Honor Magic V3, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are especially interesting, as they’re even thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

However, Samsung isn’t done with foldables for the year, as it’s readying another first. This will be the first year Samsung launches two foldable phones in July and a third foldable before the end of the year.

After rumors said that Samsung will launch a more affordable foldable around the time the iPhone 16 launches, a brand new report out of Korea indicates the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is supposed to come out late next month. But you won’t necessarily like the rest of what this rumor has to say.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might be even more exciting than the regular Fold 6. As the name suggests, the Slim might be thinner and lighter than the model Samsung just released. And yes, the current Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than previous Galaxy Z Fold variants. It feels much better in hand.

According to The Chosun Daily, the Fold 6 Slim will measure just 10mm thick when folded. The regular Fold is 12.1mm thick.

The report notes that Samsung has been doing everything possible to cut the thickness. For example, the Fold 6 Slim will not support the S Pen, as Samsung removed the 0.3mm film that enables stylus input.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 folded on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In addition to reducing the thickness and weight, Samsung is bringing other upgrades to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. The handset should rock larger displays than the regular model. We’re looking at a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch foldable panel. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays.

On the camera front, Samsung seems ready to upgrade the under-the-screen internal selfie camera, bumping the resolution up to 5-megapixel from the current 4-megapixel.

Now, for the bad news.

If it wasn’t clear by now, this handset can’t possibly be more affordable than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Chosun Daily claims the device will sell for 2.8 million won ($2,100) in Korea. The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 sells for 2.23 million won ($1,680) in the country.

That’s not the only bad news. Samsung might not make the phone available globally. It’ll only launch the foldable in Korea and China, at least initially.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will reportedly come out on September 25th, an unusual timeframe for Samsung phones. The iPhone 16 is likely to hit stores on September 20th in most markets, and even Korea might be part of the first wave of countries getting the handset.