Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Slim specs leaked from an early benchmark test

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 in less than two weeks at its first Unpacked press event of the year. Rumors say the keynote will deliver at least one surprise in the form of an ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Slim phone. The handset will be introduced at Unpacked, but it might not ship for several months. Development of the phone might be running behind compared to the regular Galaxy S25 variants.

Samsung reportedly decided to make the Galaxy S25 Slim after it became clear that Apple plans to launch an ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air handset this fall. Coming out with the Galaxy S25 Slim before Apple unveils the thinner iPhone 17 variant could be in Samsung’s favor, at least from a marketing perspective.

A new discovery seems to back up rumors that the Galaxy S25 Slim was added to the Galaxy S25 lineup later than usual. The first purported Geekbench 6 benchmark leaked for the handset, confirming some of its specs in the process.

Found by leaker Jukanlosreve, the Geekbench 6 test for the Galaxy S25 Slim is available at this link.

At the time of this writing, two such tests were available on Geekbench for the same phone. It’s a Samsung phone with model number SM-S937U. The Galaxy S25 Slim name doesn’t appear anywhere in the identifiers, of course. But we’ve seen that codename in previous Galaxy S25 Slim rumors.

Leaked Galaxy S25 Slim Geekbech 6 benchmark test. Image source: Geekbench

Regarding performance, we’re looking at single-core scores of around 3,000 and multi-core scores of almost 7,000 points. While the single-core test nearly matches the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s early tests that leaked in early November, the multi-score performance lags by about 3,000 points.

This indicates we’re looking at an early test or that Samsung will have to throttle performance on the thinner phone to prevent overheating. While I’m speculating, ultra-thin handsets will come with compromises.

Despite the performance differences there’s good news here. The Galaxy S25 Slim will share some of the most important specs with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone in the benchmark test above runs on the same Qualcomm chip as the one in the Galaxy S25 Ultra tests. They’re identical, down to the clock speeds. It means the Galaxy S25 Slim will pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

That’s great news for buyers looking for an ultra-thin flagship phone. I say that as an iPhone user looking forward to the iPhone 17 Air. I know the handset should be as powerful as the base iPhone 17 because that’s how Apple does things.

The benchmark test above indicates that Samsung will take a similar approach. The Galaxy S25 Slim will not feature a less powerful chip than the rest of the Galaxy S25 line. That is, Samsung won’t try to cut costs. It also implies the Galaxy S25 Slim won’t be more affordable, as the Elite processor is an expensive component.

The test also reveals another detail about the Galaxy S25 Slim’s specs. The phone will feature 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM. However, I don’t expect memory to be a problem on a phone like the Galaxy S25 Slim.