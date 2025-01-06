Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25 on January 22, 2025

During its CES 2025 keynote on Monday, Samsung announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, January 22, starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. EST. And while the company didn’t share which products would be present at the event, we can safely assume that the Galaxy S25 lineup will make its official debut.

“Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive,” Samsung promises in its digital invitation to the Unpacked. “The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.”

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose, California. You can also stream it live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Samsung is giving early adopters a chance to reserve the new phone before it’s even unveiled and potentially receive a bunch of free perks in the process. Everyone who follows through with the preorder and purchases the Galaxy S25 later this month will receive a $50 Samsung Credit and be entered for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card. Customers can also receive up to an additional $900 credit when trading in an eligible device.