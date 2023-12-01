If you thought 2024 would be the year Samsung may finally be able to save some surprises for its next phone announcement, think again. On Friday, Windows Report shared an extensive list of specifications and features for the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup, as well as photos of all three new models. If you’re curious about the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, read on.

The designs of the Galaxy S24 models will be very similar to their 2023 counterparts. The most notable change is the flat screen of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which users have been clamoring for in recent years. It seems the curved display has finally run its course.

The report also claims the S24 Ultra will come in four colorways: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. As you might have guessed from its odd naming scheme, Samsung appears to be following in Apple’s footsteps by bringing a titanium frame to its most premium flagship. The S24 and S24 Plus will likely stick with aluminum.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung is also diving into the deep end with AI in 2024. According to the report, the latest Galaxy models should be able to translate text messages in real-time, and this feature should support over 12 languages at launch. Samsung will also implement generative AI to edit and improve photos, and AI will be utilized to enhance search.

Finally, here are the full spec sheets for all three phones, according to Windows Report:

Galaxy S24 Ultra : 6.8-inch QHD+ display (up to 120Hz refresh rate), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, quad rear camera setup (12 MP ultra wide, 200 MP wide angle, 10 MP telephoto, 50 MP telephoto), 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage, 12GB of RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0/Wireless PowerShare

Galaxy S24 Plus : 6.7-inch QHD+ (up to 120 Hz refresh rate), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, triple rear camera setup (12 MP ultra wide, 50 MP wide angle, 10 MP telephoto), 512/256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, 4900 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0

Galaxy S24: 6.2-inch FHD+ (up to 120 Hz refresh rate), Exynos 2400 processor, triple rear camera setup (12 MP ultra wide, 50 MP wide angle, 10 MP telephoto), 128/512/256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, 4000 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 at an Unpacked event in January 2024.