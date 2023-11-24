Galaxy S24 Ultra leaked photos show Samsung’s big redesign

According to most reports out there, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series in mid-January. Moving up the next-gen Galaxy S’s release is one way for Samsung to potentially improve its financial results. Profits from the mobile division continue to make up for lower chip sales.

Samsung also needs an earlier Galaxy S24 launch to better compete against the iPhone 15 series, especially considering reports that indicate Apple’s newest iPhones are selling very well in Samsung’s home market of South Korea.

That’s why we’re already getting so many leaks detailing the novelties Samsung has prepared for the regular Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Built-in personal AI features might be among the main selling points of the new phones, as will the undoubtedly improved cameras.

But the Galaxy S24 design might also convince more buyers to spend more money on a Samsung flagship. As you’re about to see, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a big redesign with a flat display. This is a feature that many people have been asking for.

Samsung was the first to debut a curved display, and it all started with the Galaxy Note series which has since been replaced by the Galaxy S Ultra. Released almost a decade ago, the Galaxy Note Edge featured one curved edge. It was an unusual design, sure. But it helped give Galaxy S and Note an identity in the years that followed the Apple lawsuits which accused Samsung of blatantly copying the iPhone.

A few months later, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S6 series, which contained two Galaxy S6 Edge models with curved displays on both sides.

Fast-forward to the present day and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s only phone with slightly curved display edges. There’s no real value in curving the display anymore. Nearly every smartphone now has an all-screen design, so extending the display beyond the edges makes no sense. Not only that, but curved glass edges are easier to break. #S24Ultra

Éste es el nuevo #S24 Ultra sin pantalla curva pic.twitter.com/6haBo4RohS — David Martin (@DavidMa05368498) November 16, 2023

The nature of Galaxy S Ultra phones with built-in S-Pen styluses forces Samsung to stick to certain design elements. The bottom of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has to be flat, as the stylus sits in the bottom left corner. Therefore, you can’t curve any corners of the screen. The top and bottom have to be symmetrical and, therefore, flat. That also means the edges of the phone have to be slightly curved.

But, as you see in the leaked images above, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display seemingly won’t have to follow that curve at the edge. Instead, the phone will feature a flat screen.

It’s unclear where the person who posted the images got the handset from. But if Samsung aims to start selling the Galaxy S24 Ultra in January, it’s probably testing the device out in the wild.

Well-known Samsung leaker and critic Ice Universe has confirmed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra in these images is an actual device. It’s not a dummy unit or a fake. The color is titanium gold. https://t.co/iibWaWoLtQ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2023

Moreover, Ice Universe said the handset’s color is titanium gold. Of course it is.

Apple launched titanium iPhone 15 Pro models this year, so Samsung will now use titanium in its Galaxy S24 series. Copying Apple’s lead is the way things have worked for Samsung ever since the iPhone came out. The use of titanium isn’t a bad decision, however. It should help Samsung decrease the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s weight.

Metal choices aside, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s flat screen is the biggest news coming out of this leak. It shows that Samsung has finally accepted that curved displays have no place in the industry.