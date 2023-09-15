Galaxy S24 charging speeds are exactly what we expected

If you were hoping for faster charging on the Galaxy S24, prepare to be disappointed. According to new information that has come to light through the upcoming smartphone’s 3C certification, the Galaxy S24’s charging speeds won’t exceed what we’ve already seen with the S23.

According to PhoneArena, which breaks down the 3C certification very well, the Galaxy S24 will offer support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra will both offer support for 45W fast charging. This is the exact same scheme we saw on the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

It’s likely the Galaxy S24 Ultra will look similar to the S23 Ultra, which is pictured above. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While it is a little disappointing not to see increased charging speeds, it isn’t all that surprising, as getting batteries to charge at higher wattages without causing damage can be tricky. It’s why fast charging in smartphones continues to rest at around that 45W level. However, we have seen higher-wattage chargers in the past, like Xiaomi’s 100W charger, which could fill a smartphone battery in just 20 minutes.

Many smartphones and smart devices are now taking advantage of adaptive charging, though, which prioritizes charging the device in a way that doesn’t increase the risk to the overall battery life. This helps the battery health stand strong for longer, allowing you to see fewer reductions in the effectiveness of your phone’s battery over longer periods of time.

Aside from the Galaxy S24 charging speeds, the 3C certification also revealed that all three phones will support 5G – an already given at this point in time. It is also rumored that Samsung will work with its homegrown Exynos 2400 SoC in the Galaxy S24 models in some regions instead of relying on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon SoCs. This is, of course, just speculation, though, and we could see full support for Snapdragon SoCs in the newer Galaxy devices.

We expect a full reveal of the upcoming flagship lineup during Galaxy Unpacked 2024. It’s also likely we’ll get our first real look at the new Galaxy Ring during that event, too.