Samsung may reveal ‘Galaxy Ring’ at Galaxy Unpacked in 2024

Samsung is working on a smart ring that it may call the “Galaxy Ring.” It’s pretty clear that Samsung has been looking for ways to expand and update its wearable line for years now. With the success of several smart rings over the past couple of years, it could finally be time for Samsung to debut its own answer to the smart ring market.

The “Galaxy Ring,” as the device has potentially been named, appears to be on an expedited path to the consumer market, at least based on all the leaks and rumors we’re seeing right now. In fact, those rumors are piling up faster than ever, and new information shared by @UniverseIce on China’s top social media website, Weibo, suggests that the ring could be revealed alongside the Galaxy S24 next year.

But “Galaxy Ring” isn’t the only possible name that could appear on this Samsung device. According to SamMobile, we’ve also seen multiple other names appearing in trademarks, including some like the Galaxy Glia, Galaxy One, and Curio. Here’s a full list of all the names that Samsung has trademarked so far:

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy One

Galaxy Glia

Curio

Samsung One

Galaxy Rhythm

Samsung Pulse

Samsung Insight

Samsung Index

Galaxy Circle

Ultimately, any of these names would track for a Samsung-made wearable, and regardless of what it calls the smart ring, the upcoming Samsung ring will likely take on the other top smart rings we’re currently seeing in the market in the same way that the Galaxy Watch takes on the top fitness trackers with all of its features.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Ring reveal coming so soon could mean more people than ever trusting Samsung for its wearable tech. The Galaxy Watch continues to be one of the best Android smartwatch lineups, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Samsung become a top player in the smart ring market, too. And, if nothing else, it could become a solid smartwatch alternative.