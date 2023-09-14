NASA wants to play a bigger role in UAP and UFO research

NASA has officially released its latest UAP study, which was conducted by a third-party team. The study looks deep into the current state of how we view UAPs or unidentified anomalous phenomena. Unlike the Department of Defense, NASA wants to focus on transparency and providing public access to all the data it finds.

The goal here is to better explain what UAPs are and where they originate from. Over the past several decades, the U.S.-based space agency has focused its search for alien life beyond our own planet. Now, though, it wants to start using its expansive suite of sensors to help determine exactly what UAPs are.

NASA says that if we want to get to the bottom of these phenomena, we need to view UAPs as less of a threat. Instead, we should view them from a more scientific angle. Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially for the majority of the public, which has had their heads filled with ideas of killer aliens thanks to the world of science fiction.

Mysterious lights that appeared over Hawaii. Image source: Kuuipo Kanawaliwali/Facebook

Still, having NASA involved in solving the mystery of UAPs with in-depth studies is sure to be a welcome change. Something important to note, though, as Axios points out, is that NASA’s various sensors aren’t necessarily designed to detect UAPs. However, they can help us better understand the environments within which the UAPs have appeared.

That could help us rule out environmental causes, which is important because rockets and other sky-based objects can often leave strange remnants behind, like the whirlpools in the sky that we have seen after past SpaceX launches.

“At NASA, it’s in our DNA to explore – and to ask why things are the way they are. I want to thank the Independent Study Team for providing insight on how NASA can better study and analyze UAP in the future,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson shared in a post about the new study.

This new UAP study is by no means a full review or assessment of ongoing or previous UAP incidents. Instead, NASA wanted to collect data on how the agency could help shed light on these phenomena going forward. Now, with a full UAP research team in place, NASA will finally be joining the fight to uncover the mystery of UAPs and where they come from.