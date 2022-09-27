Galaxy S23 Plus leaked renders reveal Samsung’s big redesign

With the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 behind us, the next major flagship smartphone will be Samsung’s Galaxy S23 in 2023. We have already seen some leaks, but on Tuesday, we might have gotten our first look at the redesign Samsung has in store for the Galaxy S23 Plus. The differences are subtle, but they should be noticeable to Samsung fans.

This week, Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and the mobile tech site Smartprix teamed up to share the first renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus.

The most obvious design change comes on the rear panel. As noted by Smartprix, Samsung seems to have abandoned the so-called “camera island” which appeared on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. In its place are three standalone cameras sticking straight out of the rear panel. Last year, this look was exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Plus will reportedly be larger than its predecessor. It should once again have a 6.6-inch display, but it will measure 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm. Last year’s Galaxy S22 Plus came in at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm, so expect an ever-so-slightly taller phone this year.

If you want to see a 3D render of the Galaxy S23 Plus, watch the video below:

Moving to the front, the Galaxy S23 Plus will look virtually identical to the S22 Plus. There will once again be a single hole-punch cutout for a selfie camera at the top center of the screen, the volume rocker and power button will be on the right side of the device, and we’ll find a speaker grille alongside the USB-C port at the bottom.

Providing Samsung sticks to a similar schedule next year, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra should launch in February 2023.

