Samsung is so terrified of the iPhone 14, it’s already trolling Apple with bad ads

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 in just a few days. And all estimates say the new series will see incredible demand after launch. iPhone 14 sales might outperform the iPhone 13, which already sold amazingly well, defying the economy. Furthermore, the iPhone 14 should sell very well in China. All of this must give Samsung nightmares, as the company has just mocked the iPhone 14 in a brand new ad.

Rather than promote its newest Galaxy phones on their own merits, Samsung felt it had to troll the iPhone 14 with less than a week to go until the phone’s launch. It’s a habit that Samsung is yet to correct, even though some of these trolling ads might hurt the Korean giant.

Here’s how Samsung words its ad above:

Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction. Where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone’s pocket. And that epic moonshot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours. Because this innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you. It’s already here in the Galaxy.

Samsung’s fear is the best possible promotion for the iPhone 14 too. If you’re still on the fence about this upgrade, then Samsung trolling Apple is the kind of sign you might have needed.

As a reminder, the iPhone 14 trolling campaign comes from a company that copied the iPhone pixel by pixel in its early days. Even today, Samsung still follows Apple’s every move after mocking the iPhone maker. And that’s why some of its anti-Apple ads then hurt Samsung.

Speaking of innovations, let’s also remember Samsung is the only big smartphone maker that had to recall a flagship phone after its innovations caught on fire. Twice.

Similarly, Samsung shipped a poorly designed Galaxy Fold a few years ago. It then had to postpone the launch by months. It redesigned the handset so it wouldn’t break as easily.

Then there’s this year’s Galaxy S22 performance scandal. Even if you don’t want to buy the iPhone 14, you should avoid the Galaxy S22 at all costs. Samsung’s innovations turned the Galaxy S22 into an overheating mess early this year. And then there were additional misleading claims about the handset’s capabilities that should keep you away from it.

With all that in mind, Samsung better buckle up. The massive iPhone 14 sales that will follow in the coming year will obliterate all the 2022 and 2023 flagship Galaxies.

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.