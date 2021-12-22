Galaxy S22 Ultra’s final design revealed in Samsung’s biggest leak yet

2022 is just around the corner, which means that the product announcements are close to resuming. Spring is always an especially busy time for big smartphone announcements, with CES in January and Mobile World Congress in February. Those events are in jeopardy as the Omicron variant continues to spread, but hardware reveals are still coming. At the very least, we know that Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy S22 early next year. And the latest Galaxy S22 leak is the biggest yet.

Galaxy S22 leak confirms final design

Last week, we shared a video from Steve Hemmerstoffer which showed off three convincing Galaxy S22 dummies. In the video, we get our best look yet at what we believe to be the final designs of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra:

If you had any doubts that those dummy units were accurate depictions of the phones, we’re here to dispel them. On Wednesday, LetsGoDigital published leaked press material from Samsung that appear to feature the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The publication notes that in order to protect the source, they won’t share any additional details. But as often as Samsung’s marketing material leaks before launch, we’re inclined to believe this is real. Here’s the S22 poster in question:

As you can see, the leaked designs are virtually identical to those of the dummies. The two phones on this poster look almost exactly the same as the ones in the video above. This would suggest that all of the myriad Galaxy S22 leaks in recent months have been spot on all along.

Everything we know about the Galaxy S22

First and foremost, we should discuss the Galaxy S22 Ultra. For months, we’ve been reading rumors and reports about Samsung subbing out the next Galaxy Note with an oversized S model. This all but proves it, as we can see the unique shape of the new phone and the addition of the S Pen in the press render. Samsung has seemingly ported all of the Galaxy Note’s signature features over to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Plus, the Ultra model has a new camera array with lenses that protrude directly from the rear panel. It’s an interesting tweak from Samsung’s recent flagship phones.

Although the poster only mentions the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it looks to be propped up next to either the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Plus. Based on its size, we’re going to guess that it’s the S22 Plus. Either way, we can see that design of the two smaller models will resemble those of the S21 series devices. Samsung also might have flattened the curve around the phone somewhat, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 12.

Samsung has not formally announced the Galaxy S22 yet, and we don’t expect an announcement in January either. In fact, just this week, Jon Prosser reported that Samsung would push back its Unpacked event to announce the flagship phones due to supply chain issues. We now expect Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S22 series on February 9th, and for sales to begin on February 25th.