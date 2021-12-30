Galaxy S22 Ultra colors might have leaked

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 series in mid-February, according to the most recent leaks. Chip shortages seem to have impacted Samsung’s launch plans, as the Galaxy S22 series will launch about a month earlier than the Galaxy S21. But the Galaxy S22 series will deliver a big surprise in the form of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The largest handset in the series will come with a built-in S Pen stylus, just like the Note. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will effectively become the Galaxy Note 22 that Note fans have been waiting for. While you wait for Samsung to finally start selling its first 2022 flagships, you can check out the following renders that give you some of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s color options.

The Galaxy S22 design

All the Galaxy S22 rumors and leaks that we saw in the past couple of months told the same design story. Samsung’s decision to incorporate a stylus into the Galaxy S22 Ultra had a major impact on the Galaxy S22 design.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be identical. We’re looking at flat screens and rounded corners. The Galaxy S22 Ultra can’t afford the same design. The stylus forces Samsung to give the phone flat top and bottom sides. As a result, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has rectangular corners. Also, the screen has curved edges.

While a phone’s color is the last thing you should consider when buying a hotly anticipated device, the detail is very important for some buyers.

It so happens that we saw an alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra press render leak a few days ago that confirmed the phone’s design. It also told us the Ultra will come in a purple or pink color option. The Galaxy S22 will come in white, the same leak said.

Dutch blog LetsGoDigital surfaced the Galaxy S22 Ultra press render above. Using these design details, the blog tweaked its Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as seen below. The images also cover the various colors the Galaxy S22 Ultra might come in.

Galaxy S22 Ultra colors

In addition to white, black, and purple, LetsGoDigital also features the red and green versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Earlier rumors have referenced some of these Galaxy S22 Ultra color options. That said, they’re yet to be confirmed. But they do make sense given what Samsung has done before with its flagships.

The new handsets usually launch in several colors. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was available in black and silver out of the gate. But Samsung also offered a few exclusive colors on its website, including brown, navy, and titanium.

The Galaxy S21 launch colors included violet, pink, grey, and white (see top image). The Galaxy S21 Plus came in black, silver, and violet. Gold and red were optional, exclusive Samsung.com colors.

In other words, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra will probably be available in various color options. The traditional black and white will likely be part of the color choices Samsung has in store for buyers, especially when it comes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Importantly, Samsung appears to have settled for a matte glass aspect for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This means all color versions will have a matte glass panel on the back rather than a glossy one.

The earlier Galaxy S22 Ultra press render leak revealed a few other interesting design details when it comes to color. The camera rings will have the same color as the rear glass. Furthermore, the black S Pen’s tip will also feature the same color as the phone.

Renders aside, we’ll have to wait for Samsung to confirm these color choices for the Galaxy S22 Ultra series.