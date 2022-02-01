Galaxy S22 leak reveals Samsung isn’t increasing the price after all

The reveal of the Galaxy S22 series is about a week away, but almost everything has leaked about the handset. We know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be Samsung’s new Note, and we’ve seen the design in countless leaks. We also learned the specs of all three phones. The only thing that hasn’t been consistent in leaks was the price structure that Samsung has conceived for the Galaxy S22 handsets. After a few reports claimed the phones might be more expensive than their predecessor, we’ve had a few others that said the prices will be in line with the Galaxy S21 series. This brings us to a reliable leaker’s latest remarks about the Galaxy S22 price tiers.

Galaxy S22 price leaks paint a confusing picture

It all started with price rumors from Europe in previous weeks that made it look like Samsung would charge more for the Galaxy S22 models. Those leaks showed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the most expensive of the three devices, which we already expected. But rumors hinted that the Ultra might get a more considerable price hike than the Galaxy S22 Plus or the base Galaxy S22.

Then, a few days ago, a reliable leaker offered better news. The Galaxy S22 price structure in Europe will resemble the Galaxy S21 series, the leak said. But there was a big caveat. All entry versions would feature just 8GB of RAM. You’d have to pay extra to score a Galaxy S22 with 12GB of memory.

Separately, a survey from Google hinted that Samsung might operate some price changes in the US. The Galaxy S22 might cost $899, with the Galaxy S22 Plus going up to $1,099. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would start at $1,299, according to that survey.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 prices to roll over to S22

This brings us to Jon Prosser’s latest scoop on the Galaxy S22 series. The YouTuber said earlier this week that Samsung made changes to the Galaxy S22 release schedule. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will ship on February 25th, the release date that leaked a bunch of times already. But supply chain issues forced Samsung to delay the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus to March 11th.

In a new video on Tuesday, Prosser elaborated on the claim above. He said that Samsung planned to launch all three phones at the same time, providing marketing materials to its carrier partners for all three devices. But Samsung supposedly pulled the materials for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

Prosser then said his sources revealed Samsung’s final prices for the Galaxy S22 series for the US. The Galaxy S22 will start at $799, he said. The cheapest Galaxy S22 Plus will cost $999. Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at $1,199. This is the same price structure that Samsung used last year.

That’s certainly great news to Galaxy S fans planning to upgrade to one of the three Galaxy S22 models. Samsung keeping prices in place for its flagship series despite the rampant inflation is something worth taking advantage of. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 taught Samsung a harsh lesson about Galaxy S prices. The Galaxy S22 might compensate for that.

Prosser didn’t mention the memory caveat from the previous leaks. That is, your Galaxy S22 might not have as much memory as the Galaxy S21 for the same price. But Android handset makers have been abusing memory in recent years.

Rumors aside, you can already save $50 on the Galaxy S22 by registering your preorder interest with Samsung.