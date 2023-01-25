Fortnite on iOS limits playability as users won’t be able to spend V-Bucks anymore

It’s been more than two years since Fortnite was pulled out of the App Store and the Google Play Store, but those who never deleted the app were still able to play the game with other people running the same version as them.

Now, the famous battle royale had warned that by the end of this month, Fortnite players on iOS, Mac, or Android using the latest build available before the app was removed from app stores could no longer spend V-Bucks and also must be over 18 to play.

V-Bucks is the game’s currency to buy season passes, skins, and any other item users may want to buy. Although it limits even more playability, users can still enjoy the game with these limitations. In addition, users now have to agree with new terms and conditions.

Fortnite Status Twitter account explained the changes:

Beginning January 30, Fortnite players using the August 2020 13.40 app build previously available on iOS, Mac, and Google Play can no longer spend V-Bucks and must be over 18 to play. We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services including parental controls, purchasing defaults, and parental verification features. We are not able to update the app on these platforms given Apple and Google’s restrictions on Fortnite.

Will Fortnite ever come back to the iPhone?

By the end of 2022, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney teased that the battle-royale game was returning to the Apple ecosystem in 2023. While both Apple and Epic are still in court over App Store practices in the US, an important law in Europe is now in effect, and this could be why Sweeney is teasing this comeback.

As reported by BGR last year, the new European Digital Markets Act will force Apple to open its ecosystem to third-party apps and app stores. Other changes include opening more of its APIs to third-party apps, removing the requirement for third-party web browsers to use WebKit, and potentially allowing users to install third-party payment systems.

Although it’s unclear how Apple will make these changes, the Cupertino firm is readying iOS 17 to comply with these rules, but only in Europe, as other countries, including the United States, would have to pass similar laws forcing Apple’s hand.