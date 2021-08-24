Following the massive T-Mobile hack, subscribers get a free year of Apple TV Plus

T-Mobile announced on Monday a new perk for many of its subscribers. Qualifying customers can get 12 months of free Apple TV Plus on T-Mobile. The offer starts on August 25th and covers a variety of plans from T-Mobile and Sprint. You can take advantage of the deal even if you’re already an Apple TV Plus subscriber, and you can combine it with other trials. Sony recently announced its own Apple TV Plus deal that offers PS5 owners six months of free access. Apple TV Plus only has a limited number of original shows at its disposal, but it still offers a few exciting titles. Currently on season 2, Ted Lasso is one of the best shows you’ll only find on Apple TV Plus.

Aside from Ted Lasso, Apple’s streaming service also hosts a few other series that should be on your radar. The Morning Show, Defending Jacob, See, and For All Mankind are all well-reviewed examples. The first season of Foundation also premieres soon.

Priced at only $4.99 a month, Apple TV Plus has a bunch of original series and movies that could be of interest. But you could always cancel it once you’re done with any of the shows you want to see. T-Mobile’s deal gives you access to a year of Apple TV Plus, which is $60 in savings.

How to get Apple TV Plus on T-Mobile

Magenta, Magenta Max, and small T-Mobile for Business customers can log into the T-Mobile app or go to my.t-mobile.com to redeem the offer. Or you can follow the Sprint steps below for the same result. The deal applies to Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders subscribers as well.

If you’re on Sprint Unlimited Plus or Premium, you should head over to promotions.t-mobile.com and enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1.

All new and existing customers can take advantage of the free Apple TV Plus deal, with activations starting on August 25th. You’ll need to ensure you have a valid Apple ID to access Apple TV Plus. To add 12 months of free streaming to your current Apple TV Plus plan, you’ll have to use the same Apple ID when you redeem the promo. More info is available at this link.

Other T-Mobile deals

Separately, T-Mobile launched a back-to-school deal that offers a free iPhone 12 to new customers who port their number and activate a Magenta Max plan. Getting on that Magenta Max plan would also bring you the free year of Apple TV Plus.

T-Mobile’s Apple TV Plus and iPhone deals come at the worst possible time for some people. T-Mobile acknowledged a massive data breach that impacted the personal information of tens of millions of users. The free Apple TV Plus and iPhone 12 deals might be the least of their worries. But T-Mobile does offer two years of identity theft protection to impacted users. Hopefully, that’s the kind of deal you’ll never need to use.