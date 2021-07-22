PS5 users get 6 months of free Apple TV+, just in time for ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2

Apple TV+ costs just $4.99 per month after the free trial expires. It’s also available bundled with other Apple services for an even better deal. Ted Lasso, season 2 of which is about to be released on Apple’s streaming service, is an excellent reason to try Apple TV+ or start paying the subscription. Apple has other exciting shows on the platform that also make the subscription worthwhile. A slew of Emmy nominations proves that. But if you’re still not convinced about Apple TV+ and you happen to own a PS5, then you’re in luck. Apple and Sony partnered to offer all PlayStation 5 owners six months of free Apple TV+ access.

Apple has offered similar extended Apple TV+ trials before. After it launched the streaming service, Apple made it available free for an entire year to any customers who bought qualifying new Apple hardware. These days, the free trial runs only for three months for new Apple device buyers.

The PS5 Apple TV+ deal is similar, but it targets buyers of non-Apple products. It’s an exciting choice from Apple that indicates the company is taking gamers seriously. And Apple wants TV+ on as many devices as possible. The offer is also a win for Sony, as it gives buyers another reason to choose the PS5 over the newest Xbox consoles. The deal offers $30 in savings on entertainment. With Ted Lasso season 2 about to debut, the deal couldn’t have come at a better time.

How to get the free Apple TV+ deal on PS5

Sony is marketing the Apple TV+ free trial deal with the help of Apple’s popular Ted Lasso show. The company says in a new commercial that the “best of gaming” and “the best of entertainment” are “together like never before.” In the background, we have the FIFA 22 version of French soccer star Kylian Mbappé next to soccer coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis).

The PS5 Apple TV+ deal is valid through July 22nd, 2022. This gives you a year to take advantage of it. Even if you haven’t bought your PS5 yet, you’ll be able to get six months of free Apple TV+ as long as you buy the console before that deadline.

You’ll need an Apple account to activate the offer, and you’ll have to go through the PS5 system to enable the free trial. That obviously means you’ll need the Apple TV+ app installed on your console to get started. The PS5 free Apple TV+ offer is good for both PS5 devices, and it’s supported in many countries. If you can find a PS5 in your region and have access to Apple TV+, you can take advantage of it.

If you’re already a paying Apple TV+ subscriber, you can still get six months of free access. All you need is to activate the offer through the PS5. There is only one restriction that applies. If you’re paying for an Apple One bundle, then you can’t get the offer. More details are available at this link.

Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23rd. It’s likely that only the first three episodes will roll out on Friday, with the remaining nine airing each Friday after that.

