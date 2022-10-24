Five reasons to update to macOS 13 Ventura now

The day has come and macOS 13 Ventura is now available after four months of beta testing. The new operating system for the Mac brings even more integration with iOS and iPadOS with new continuity features.

Stage Manager means integration with iPadOS 16.1

Just like the iPadOS 16 software update, macOS 13 Ventura’s most important feature is Stage Manager. According to Apple, this new feature lets users experience an “entirely new multitasking experience” that automatically organizes apps and windows, making it “quick and easy” to switch between tasks.

Continuity features and collaboration are macOS 13 Ventura goals

It’s been a few years since Apple is trying to tie the integration between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With macOS Ventura, there are two features that users will love.

Continuity Camera lets people use the iPhone camera as a webcam wirelessly. With that, the Mac can get Center Stage, Portrait mode, and new Studio Light features;

lets people use the iPhone camera as a webcam wirelessly. With that, the Mac can get Center Stage, Portrait mode, and new Studio Light features; FaceTime Handoff: With FaceTime Handoff, you can start a FaceTime call on your iPhone and then switch to the iPad or the Mac with just a tap.

Available with the release of iOS 16 last month, the ability to delete, unread, or mark Messages is finally coming to the Mac with macOS 13 Ventura. Here’s how these features are going to work:

Edit a message: During 15 minutes, users can make up to 5 edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message;

During 15 minutes, users can make up to 5 edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message; Undo send: Unsend any message for up to 2 minutes after sending it;

Unsend any message for up to 2 minutes after sending it; Mark as unread: Mark messages as unread when you don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

When traveling with family and friends, we take a ton of photos of places and the people that are with us. To reduce duplicated photos/videos or if someone didn’t get that perfect shot taken, Apple created the iCloud Shared Photo Library.

With macOS 13 Ventura, this feature gives families a way to share photos with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy. Users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries or share based on a start date or people in the photos. A user can also choose to send photos to the Shared Library automatically using a new toggle in the Camera app.

New Weather and Clock apps and a new redesigned System Settings

With macOS 13 Ventura, there are new apps to take advantage of. With the new Weather app, users can experience an optimized design for larger displays. You can get a notification when a severe weather alert has been issued near your, there are also animated backgrounds, air quality information, forecast, and weather maps.

The new Clock app enables seamless continuity between devices. Users can set world cocks, timers, alarms, ask Siri, and use shortcuts.

Last but not least, the macOS Ventura brings a redesigned System Settings, which has a similar look to the Settings on the iPhone.

Which Macs are compatible with macOS 13 Ventura?

Here are the Macs that support this operating system: