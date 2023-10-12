First M3 MacBook models expected in 2024, report suggests

While some rumors suggested we could see the first batch of M3 MacBook models this year, a DigiTimes report says Apple is planning to release them in 2024, as the company is expected to use 3nm nodes built by TSMC.

“In 2023, the share of notebooks built using Arm-based processors will likely decrease rather than increase because Apple, which adopts in-house designed Arm-based CPUs for most of its notebook lineups, is expected to experience a significant decline in shipments in 2023 as the US brand vendor plans to transit to CPUs built by a 3nm node at TSMC for performance upgrading in 2024.”

With the first M2 Macs introduced in June 2022, Apple only unveiled the whole family a year later when it announced high-end Mac Studio and Mac Pro models. Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman said Apple was then readying the first batch of M3 models with the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac as soon as this October.

But recent rumors showed otherwise, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple isn’t planning to introduce new M3 MacBook models in 2023.

Interestingly, a previous DigiTimes report said Apple might plan to update the microLED display of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro as soon as this year. BGR even noticed that the M2 Pro and M2 Max were currently out of stock at the Apple Store, but it’s unclear if Apple is indeed planning to update only the display of these Macs now or if it’s just a weird supply constraint.

That said, if Apple were to announce new Macs, it would definitely be the entry-models of the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac with the M3 chip. It’s also rumored that Cupertino could unveil new iPad models this year with a few spec bumps, but it’s becoming more likely that the company will opt for a press release rather than a keynote.

BGR will follow the latest reports and rumors of Apple’s upcoming products.