Kuo: No M3 MacBook models expected to launch this year

By
Published Sep 8th, 2023 1:23PM EDT
MacBook Air 15-Inch Closed
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Despite Bloomberg‘s previous reports saying Apple is readying new M3 Mac models for later this year, top insider Ming-Chi Kuo thinks otherwise.

According to his latest report, “it seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year.” At the moment, it’s unclear why Apple would delay the first batch of M3 Macs.

Previously, Mark Gurman said Apple was readying several new M3 Macs for later this year, including a 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, an entry-level Mac mini, and a new 24-inch iMac.

Here’s what Gurman previously said about which models could be released in a possible October event:

13-inch MacBook Air (codenamed Mac 15,1 and J513/J613): could be announced in October with the M3 chip; it was last updated on June 2022.

13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,3 and J504): could also be announced in October with the M3 chip; it was last updated on June 2022

24-inch iMac (codenamed Mac 15,4, Mac 15,5, J433, and J434): last updated in April 2021, Gurman expects this machine to get the M3 chip in the October event;

Mac mini (codenamed Mac 15,12): Gurman says Apple started testing what it seems to be the M3 Mac mini.  It includes eight CPU cores, 10 graphic processor cores, and 24GB of memory. This machine runs macOS Sonoma 14.1, but it’s unclear if it could be introduced later this October.

Gurman also previously said a new 15-inch MacBook Air was already in the works, even though it’s unclear when it could launch.

BGR will update this story once we hear more from Ming-Chi Kuo and why Apple might have scrapped plans to launch new M3 MacBook models this year.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

