Final designs of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak online

It’s typically a matter of when, not if, an upcoming smartphone will leak in full ahead of the official reveal. On Tuesday morning, press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked online. We had a good idea of what Samsung’s next-gen foldable phones would look like already, but now the final designs are floating around online.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 press images leak

First up is a rather blurry press render of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from MySmartPrice. According to the site, the leaked image above comes from an industry insider. At a glance, the new phone looks virtually identical to its predecessor.

On the left, we see an unfolded Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with a USB-C charging port, speaker grille, and mic at the bottom.

On the right side, we can see a number of folded Z Flips. The Z Flip 4 will reportedly come in lavender, cream, black, and blue colorways. The back of the Z Flip 4 will once again feature a dual camera setup, but rumors claim the new model is getting a 2.1-inch cover screen. That would be a touch larger than the 1.9-inch cover screen of the Z Flip 3.

Finally, the report notes that the Z Flip 4 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a 3,700mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 12-megapixel primary camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and support for 25W fast charging.

Higher-quality leaked images

The same morning, Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared even higher-quality press images of both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on 91mobiles.

In the Z Flip 4 press render from Blass, it’s easier to see the hole-punch selfie camera:

Next, we have our best look yet at the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s hard to gather much from a shot of the phone when it’s unfolded, but Blass claims that the phone will be available in Phantom Black, Beige, and Gray Green. We can also make out the metal shell of the phone and the side-mounted power button with a fingerprint sensor:

Previous rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch main display, 6.2-inch cover screen, a triple rear camera setup (50MP+12MP+10MP), Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In addition to a recent spate of leaks, Samsung has also seemingly confirmed the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company tweeted out this series of cryptic images on Monday hinting at the date of its next major product reveal:

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

If you solve the puzzle, it offers up the following number: 081022. That would translate to August 10th, 2022, which just happens to be the date that Evan Blass shared on Twitter on Monday morning. We’ll finally see the new foldables on that date.