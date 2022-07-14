New Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak details new ‘Burgundy Red’ color and storage options

We’re only about a month away from Samsung’s second most important press conference of the year. The upcoming Unpacked event will introduce the 2022 Galaxy Z foldables, including the Fold 4 and Flip 4. Almost everything has leaked about the new handsets, and we think we know the design and specs updates coming this year. After leaks indicating a major storage upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we have a more definitive rumor on the matter. And it also lists the various launch colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, including a new Burgundy Red option.

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 feature expandable microSD storage?

Galaxy Z Fold 4 buyers should care more about storage than color options, although some might disagree.

Most smartphones ship with 128GB of storage on board these days, iPhones included. Therefore, customers shouldn’t have immediate storage issues with their brand-new handsets.

But Android users upgrading from smartphones that come with microSD support should not expect to use the cards with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung has been phasing out expandable storage from its flagships. Buyers who need a lot of local data should consider upgrading the memory at purchase.

A report a few days ago suggested that Samsung might launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in two storage options: 512GB and 1TB of flash memory. That seemed both good and bad news.

Bumping the storage to 512GB for the base model would be incredible. But that would imply that Samsung can’t drop the Fold 4 price this year. Storage doesn’t come cheap unless Samsung is ready to eat the costs.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 color options

Evan Blass posted on Twitter what appears to be a screenshot of an inventory system of some sort. In it, we can see the various Galaxy Z Fold 4 color options and storage tiers.

The good news is that storage will not start at 512GB, as the previous leak implied. Instead, Samsung will offer buyers the regular storage tiers: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. That means Fold fans can still dream of a lower entry price for the handset. That’s because the Fold 3 isn’t available in a 128GB version.

The listing doesn’t mention any 1TB option. But it’s likely that Samsung will offer that storage tier in some markets.

Moving on to colors, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might come in at least four colors at launch. The listing mentions Beige, Burgundy Red, Gray Green, and Phantom Black. The Burgundy Red model will only come in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

That said, pricing details for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 aren’t available. However, they’ll probably leak well before Samsung’s upcoming Fold 4 and Flip 4 launch event.