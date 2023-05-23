Click to Skip Ad
Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro now available for iPad, here’s how to get them

Published May 23rd, 2023 10:57AM EDT
Fiinal Cut Pro on iPad.
Image: Apple Inc.

A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps were finally coming to the iPad. Now, the apps are available. Here’s what you need to know about them.

First of all, since Apple just released these apps, they might take a while to appear for you, but you can find direct links for Final Cut here and Logic Pro here.

Unlike the Mac counterpart, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad require a standalone subscription. Each app costs $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial. The video-editing tool is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later. Logic Pro is available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later, meaning only Logic Pro can be enjoyed by a wide array of iPad users.

According to Apple, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. The video-editing software for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. At the same time, Logic Pro puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, these apps deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

