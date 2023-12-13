Figma just announced its ultimate keyboard for designers

Figma just announced its first hardware: a keyboard for designers. The Figma Creator Micro Keyboard is a collaboration between the platform and Work Louder to bring “joy to your hardware.”

According to Marcin Wichary, Figma Design Director, the company wanted to build a “tactile tool that brought back the personality and the quality, helping our most passionate Figma users get where they need to go faster and allow for a bit of play along the way.”

Unlike a QWERTY keyboard, the Figma Creator Micro Keyboard comes with 12 keys and two rotary encoders that make the design feel more tactile. In total, it allows for 48 different shortcuts, although there are over 150 possible shortcuts in Figma.

Image source: Figma

“With the Micro, all the keys are in a grid, making it super easy to mentally map your custom shortcut placement,” says Michael di Genova, Co-founder at Work Louder. “Plus, the tactile buttons and dials give physical feedback, so you know your command was sent without having to look down. This helps you build that muscle memory fast, and once it kicks in, you won’t even need to think, you’ll just ‘do.’”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The Figma Creator Micro Keyboard ships in Q2 2024 and is available to pre-order for $139 (total price is $159). It’s possible to select between White (clicky) and Brown (tactile). The company says this keyboard works with Mac, iOS, Windows, and Linux and will ship worldwide.

Image source: Figma

This announcement comes after Figma just unveiled powerful AI features to FigJam, including:

Generate: Go from a blank canvas to a personalized template or visualization with a simple prompt. It will help reduce prep work, facilitate more fun and engaging meetings, and help you communicate visually.

Go from a blank canvas to a personalized template or visualization with a simple prompt. It will help reduce prep work, facilitate more fun and engaging meetings, and help you communicate visually. Sort: Automatically cluster stickies into key themes, which will help you spend less time organizing and more time focusing on big ideas while also identifying trending topics.

Automatically cluster stickies into key themes, which will help you spend less time organizing and more time focusing on big ideas while also identifying trending topics. Summarize: Create a summary from a sea of stickies in one click. It helps you get clarity on key takeaways and align on the next steps.

BGR will let you know once the Figma Creator Micro Keyboard is out. In the meantime, you can start dreaming up everything you can create with this product.