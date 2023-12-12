A few years ago, it felt like every show worth watching was available to stream on either Netflix or Hulu. That was before the networks and movie studios built their own streaming services and started taking back their content. Now, you have to conduct an investigation to find out where to watch all your favorite shows. This is the new normal, but the same companies are also starting to realize how much money they were leaving on the table by not licensing their shows. That’s why more than a dozen Disney-owned shows are coming to Netflix in 2024.

As reported by Variety, Disney Entertainment entered into a short-term U.S. content agreement with Netflix. Under the agreement, Disney will license 14 TV shows to Netflix on a nonexclusive basis. These are the 14 shows and their Netflix release dates:

The Wonder Years (Jan. 1, 2024)

(Jan. 1, 2024) This is Us (Jan. 8, 2024)

(Jan. 8, 2024) My Wife & Kids (Feb. 5, 2024)

(Feb. 5, 2024) ESPN 30 for 30 (25 episodes from February-December 2024)

(25 episodes from February-December 2024) The Resident (March 4, 2024)

(March 4, 2024) White Collar (April 1, 2024)

(April 1, 2024) Reba (May 6, 2024)

(May 6, 2024) Archer (May 13, 2024)

(May 13, 2024) How I Met You Mother (June 3, 2024)

(June 3, 2024) Lost (July 1, 2024)

(July 1, 2024) Prison Break (July 29, 2024)

(July 29, 2024) The Hughleys (Sept. 2, 2024)

(Sept. 2, 2024) Bernie Mac (Jan. 1, 2025)

(Jan. 1, 2025) Home Improvement (Feb. 1, 2025)

There are some heavy hitters on that list, including some that have never been available on Netflix. This Is Us, the emotional NBC drama, is all but guaranteed to fly up the charts when it starts streaming in January of next year. White Collar will undoubtedly do the same, picking up where Suits left off when it dominated the service earlier this year.

The success of Suits on Netflix reinforced just how desperate viewers are for bingeable network shows. All of these additions fit the bill. Most of these shows ran for at least five seasons. Archer, which concludes its run on December 17, ran for 14 seasons from 2009 to 2023. Plus, a whole new generation of Netflix users are going to get to experience Lost.

In addition to licensing these shows, Hulu is also going to share the co-exclusive streaming rights to all 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy with Netflix starting in spring 2024. The arrival of the popular medical drama will coincide with the launch of the combined Hulu and Disney+ app. New episodes from season 20 will also be available on Hulu after they air on ABC.