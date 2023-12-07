We learned about a month ago that Disney planned to bring Hulu content to the Disney Plus app for subscribers who pay for streaming bundles. The move followed Disney’s decision to purchase Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu.

If you’re subscribed to both Disney Plus and Hulu, you can watch content from both services in the same app as of Wednesday. Disney kicked off a beta period for Hulu on Disney Plus before fully launching the joint streaming experience this coming March.

The purpose of the beta test is so Disney Plus users grow accustomed to accessing Hulu content inside the Disney Plus app. That also means potentially making certain parental control changes to their accounts to ensure that children can’t watch the content on Hulu, which targets more mature audiences.

Bundle subscribers will get a new Hulu title card inside Disney Plus, joining the existing Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic cards. Tap on the title card, and you’ll get a new Hulu hub that displays only Hulu content. The following video should guide you through it.

Disney says you “will have access to extensive Hulu content, including award-winning Originals, next day TV, and a huge library, right there, inside Disney Plus without the friction of navigating from one app to another.”

However, the Hulu app isn’t going away for now, and you can continue watching Hulu shows that way. Disney explained in a blog post that the current beta is not a replacement for the standalone Hulu and Disney Plus services.

Importantly, not all the Hulu content will transition to the Disney Plus app, especially during the beta. “Hulu + Live TV and Premium add ons will still only be available within the Hulu app, along with the full Hulu SVOD content library,” Disney explains. It’s unclear whether these experiences will move to the Disney Plus app for bundles in March.

To get started watching Hulu content in Disney Plus, you have to ensure you’re subscribed to both services. The cheapest bundle starts at $9.99 per month with ads. A version without ads costs $24.99, but you also get ESPN with that.

If you subscribe to Disney Plus mainly for your kids, the first thing you’ll want to do once you get the Hulu title card in the app is set parental controls so your kids aren’t accidentally exposed to inappropriate Hulu content.