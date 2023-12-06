Deadpool 3 is back to filming now that the actors’ strike has been resolved, and it’s the only MCU project hitting theaters next year. A lot is riding on this movie, which could easily top $1 billion at the box office next summer. It’s a movie that can help Marvel prove to the world it can still tell formidable superhero stories after a string of not-so-great projects.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion are two of the recent misses. Then there’s The Marvels, which had to suffer the consequences of Marvel delivering sub-par MCU stories despite being a solid entry itself. It happened at the worst possible time, too, as the actors’ strike meant Marvel couldn’t use the film’s stars to promote the film.

Given that I follow Deadpool 3 rumors closely, I already think the third installment in this franchise, and the first Deadpool movie to be part of the MCU, will be a huge success. But even if I didn’t, the newest series of set photo leaks would convince me.

The Deadpool 3 images you’re about to see, if you love spoilers, will tease a few amazing Easter eggs from the movie. But if you hate spoilers, you’ll want to avoid what follows below.

The image above, showing Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), came from a similar collection of Deadpool 3 set photos. That’s how we know Wolverine will rock a comics-accurate suit and that Deadpool will also have a somewhat updated costume. The same leaks revealed the scene above comes from the Void, a location we first see in Loki.

The mutants are coming

It’s the place where pruned timelines and individuals go to die, and we know from the previous leaks that Deadpool and Wolverine will have a fight there. There was even footage of that fight, and you might still find it on social media.

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ show Wolverine & Deadpool's fight with Sabretooth. pic.twitter.com/b32PR56HsM — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) December 3, 2023

But fast-forward to early December, and the new set photos contain an incredible amount of spoilers and Easter eggs.

First of all, we have Wolverine fighting against a version of Sabretooth. It’s unclear what actor will play the role, with some leaks saying that Liev Schreiber’s variant will appear in the film. But the set photos show Wolverine killing this Sabretooth variant. And Deadpool is there to pick up his head, for some reason.

I will point out that the Sabertooth spoiler is a big indication the main X-Men are also coming. The Marvels credits scene teased this as well by having Kelsey Grammer return as Beast. You don’t bring Sabertooth out without also featuring some of the more popular mutants from Fox’s X-Men movies.

Speaking of the Merc with a Mouth, you’ll notice that his katanas are going through Wolverine in some of the shots. They clearly had a disagreement there, and I can’t want to see it on screen.

The surprising MCU Easter eggs

The set photos do not feature other X-Men, but the action seems to happen in the Void again. Maybe that’s why villains like Sabretooth are here, to begin with. This time around, the whole set gives me Mad Max vibes. Just look at the cars.

I mean, really, look at the cars! Forget the customizations that seem to fit the Void and focus on the Easter egg.

Yes, you might have spotted the cupcake van from Moon Knight. There’s also Red Skull’s big limo vehicle from Captain America: The First Avenger.

These vehicles must come from timelines the TVA pruned at some point in the past. They just stuck around in the Void, where other characters found ways to put them to good use. These are combat vehicles, and I can’t wait to see them in action.

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveal some vehicles that will be featured in the film.



One vehicle seems the cupcake van from Moon Knight, but modified.



Another vehicle seems to be the Red Skull’s car from Captain America: The First Avenger. pic.twitter.com/45gRIA6C3R — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 4, 2023

Expect TVA action

Speaking of the TVA, which is now working for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after the Loki season 2 finale, there might be a TVA agent hiding in these images. Because, of course the TVA would be involved in something like this.

Rumors say that the TVA is recruiting an army of superheroes to help the Avengers defeat the Kangs, and that’s the gist of the Deadpool 3 story. Deadpool 3 is a direct precursor of Avengers: Secret Wars. Matthew Macfadyen, a breakout star of Max’s Succession, is supposed to play one of those TVA agents. However, the British actor isn’t seen here.

As exciting as these set photos might be, they do little to reveal the actual story. And we don’t have full plot leaks for Deadpool 3 yet. It’ll be interesting to see if Marvel can keep things secret for this one, something that hasn’t happened with most MCU movies since Endgame.

I wouldn’t expect similarly generous set photo leaks to keep coming as Marvel continues to shoot the remaining half of Deadpool 3. We only have them because Marvel is shooting these Void scenes out in the wild. We don’t have any big Deadpool 3 set leaks coming from the studio work Marvel is doing.

With Deadpool 3 set to premiere on July 26th, I’d expect more leaks in the near future. But, more excitingly, the first teaser trailer for this movie should drop in the coming weeks. It can’t be long until Marvel starts promoting its big 2024 MCU release.

Meanwhile, you can find the full Deadpool 3 set photo album at this link.