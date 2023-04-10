Every iPhone 15 model could feature the same Samsung OLED panel

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

This year, Samsung is expected to expand its M12 OLED panels to every iPhone 15 model. While these displays were only previously only installed on the iPhone 14 Pro models, it seems Apple will use them on all four iPhone 15 models.

The information comes from the Korean publication The Elec. The publication says that Samsung’s new foldable phones, set to be released in the second half of the year, will also use the same M12 panels as last year.

While this is good news for base iPhone 15 models, which could get brighter, more accurate displays, it’s also good news for the iPhone 15 Pro models, as Apple can focus on other changes instead.

That said, it’s important to note that the addition of the M12 panel doesn’t mean the base iPhone 15 models will feature ProMotion or Always-On display features, as they would need other manufacturing processes as well.

The Elec says Samsung is separately developing M14 material for the iPhone 16 series, as the M13 panel will likely be prioritized for Google’s first folding device. The iPhone 15 series OLED panels will be supplied by Samsung Display and LG Display for the Pro models, and BOE for the base models – although the first batch of OLED panels for all four iPhones will come from Samsung.

This year’s iPhone 15 series is expected to offer Dynamic Island to all four models. The regular versions will get more features after a mild iPhone 14 release. A primary 48MP sensor, alongside the A16 Bionic chip, is expected and a cheaper price point than the iPhone 15 Pro.

Meanwhile, the high-end version will get a new titanium frame (instead of stainless steel), haptic buttons, and a faster 3nm processor with a focus on power efficiency.