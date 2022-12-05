Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter

Apple is Twitter’s most prominent ad client, but since Elon Musk took over the platform, the Cupertino company decided to step down on how much it would spend on ads there. Last week, Musk called Apple out by saying it had “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” while also questioning why the company hated “free speech in America.” Now, it seems the situation has been resolved.

In a Twitter Space on Sunday evening (via 9to5Mac), Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This announcement comes after a report from Washington Post showed that Apple “spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between Nov 10 and Nov 16, down from $220,800 between Oct 16 and Oct 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter deal.”

Following that report, Musk used his recently-bought company to bring chaos. He said he could build his own phone and operating system to not rely on Apple and Google and that the Cupertino company could be planning to remove Twitter from the App Store.

A few days later, Musk met Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, at Apple Park. Cook tried to calm the situation, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman:

(…) That’s why Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, needed to step in and calm tensions. The two men met at Apple’s headquarters last week, and Musk said he was told that Apple never contemplated removing the Twitter app—walking back an idea that, to be clear, was suggested by Musk himself.

While Musk created most of the last week’s tension out of nowhere, it seems the new Twitter owner is satisfied as the company’s largest advertising has fully resumed its activities. It’s important to remember that Apple doesn’t publicly disclose ad spending on any platform.

More Twitter Coverage: Elon Musk wants 1 billion Twitter users within 18 months