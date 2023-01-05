DSCC highlights Apple Mixed Reality headset features in latest analysis

Apple is set to release its Mixed Reality headset in 2023. First rumored to be unveiled in mid-2022, the Mixed Reality headset is likely to be introduced later this year. DSCC, which follows display trends in the tech world, has given us multiple pieces of information regarding Apple’s newest products, and it’s now rounding up what the company knows about the Cupertino firm’s goals to enter the AR/VR market.

One of the ten predictions of the tech industry in 2023 is Apple’s Mixed Reality headset. According to the paper, Apple’s entry into this market is set to become a major computing platform. DSCC believes Apple’s first headset will feature three displays. Two will be Micro OLED (one per eye), and the third is expected to be a flexible OLED panel.

While the company previously expected this panel to be used for low-resolution peripheral vision, a report by The Information showed that Apple would actually use it as an outward-facing display, as a way to show the person’s facial expression while wearing the device.

Diving deep into the specs of the displays, DSCC expects Sony Semiconductor Solutions to be Apple’s Micro OLED supplier, as Sony has showcased a 4K display for VR with a 6.3 μm pixel pitch (about 4,000 PPI). With that in mind, the Mixed Reality headset display will measure 1.4″ in diagonal.

Talking about the price, DSCC believes the first headset will be a “high-end device targeted at professionals and developers to expand Apple’s ecosystem in AR/VR.” The company expects Apple Mixed Reality headset to cost “well over” $1,000 – although some reports suggest up to $3,000.

A few days ago, this report by The Information also brought more details about the processors that the Mixed Reality headset will feature and the materials it will be made of.