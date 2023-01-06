Kuo: Apple mixed reality headset launch to see further delays

Apple should release its first-gen mixed reality headset this year, but the launch might see further delays, according to a reliable Apple insider. Ming-Chi Kuo highlighted a few hardware and software issues that might push back the wearable’s release date. Kuo said in early December that Apple had to move the launch from the first half of 2023 to the second half. He now says the release date might slip from the second quarter to the third quarter.

Kuo said in a pair of tweets that the mixed reality device’s development is behind schedule. Issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools might prevent Apple from launching the headset in the second quarter.

As a result, it is increasingly unlikely that Apple will hold a media event for the new device in January. At this point, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the AR/MR headset at a spring media event or WWDC based on the current development progress. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023

Apple might push the release to the end of the second quarter or the third quarter.

Kuo also addressed the potential announcement event for Apple’s mixed reality headset. He says the development delays make it unlikely for Apple to hold a media event for the device in January. For a while last year, reports said Apple could unveil the new wearable this month, Kuo included.

The analyst now says that it’s more likely that Apple will announce the mixed reality device at a spring media event or WWDC.

The mixed reality headset appeared in various reports in the past few years. Earlier this week, we got more details about Apple’s first device to offer users virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) features.

The Information said the headset would feature an Apple Watch-like Digital Crown and Apple’s audio H2 chip currently available on the AirPods Pro 2. When communicating with others, Apple might require users to pair AirPods with the headset. The H2 chip will apparently support a “secret” low-latency transmission mode.

The report further said that the headset would feature two 4K micro-LED displays for each eye ad run on Apple’s M2 chip. Furthermore, the headset will cost $3,000, considering the premium components and chassis materials.

Separately, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) offered their own take on Apple’s mixed reality headset’s specs. They said Apple would use two micro-OLED panels for the headset, one for each eye. But the device will also feature a third flexible OLED screen. Sony will reportedly manufacture the micro-OLED panels. DSCC believes the product will cost “well over $1,000.