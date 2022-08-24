Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams on this wild interactive website

Apple will announce the iPhone 14 two weeks from today. Leaks have already spoiled many of the surprises Apple had in store, such as the new design for the Pro models and the color options for all four iPhone models.

If you were hoping for a more drastic redesign, you’re going to have to wait at least another year or two. In the meantime, you can visit the website of developer Neal Agarwal to design an iPhone of your own with some of the craziest options imaginable (via MacRumors).

Design your own custom iPhone

When you visit the website, you will see a 3D model of an iPhone with the following message written above it: “Design the Next iPhone.”

At the bottom of the page is a selection of 30 items you can drag and drop onto your iPhone. Some of the items will look familiar, like the camera arrays, the notch, the power button, and the Lightning port. Others are completely ridiculous and genuinely hysterical to see, such as the cup holder, helicopter blade, rotary dial, and steering wheel.

When you’re done designing the wildest iPhone anyone has ever seen, click the “Present” button in the top-right corner. A short animation will play and Apple CEO Tim Cook will pop in from the side of the screen to hype up Apple’s latest hit product.

Here’s a video of the monstrosity that I put together this morning:

In case it isn’t immediately obvious, Apple has nothing to do with this site. You can’t actually design your own custom iPhone with an Android logo, googly eyes, and wheels. Well, I guess you could, but you would have to do that at home.

It’s going to be tough to beat my stunning redesign, but Apple will reportedly attempt to do so anyway on Tuesday, September 7.

