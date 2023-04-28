ChatGPT-powered Chatty Cat app for Mac brings AI to pets

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Unlike other ChatGPT-powered apps or extensions, Chatty Cat brings six different pets to interact with you throughout the day. According to developer Ben Harraway, these AI pets will be your “trusty sidekick to help you with tasks, chat about random things, or just pop up and say Hello.”

Besides Chatty Cat, you have Dirty Dog, Mischievous Monkey, Pedantic Pand, Romantic Rabbit, and Tired Tigger. What makes them interesting is that the pets start the conversation and not the other way around. With a reverse ChatGPT model, GPT talks to you. With that, the pet pops up to check in on you throughout the day, explains the developer.

These 3D animated and interactive pets with full GPT capabilities speak several languages and don’t require an OpenAi key, but it’s important to note that they also don’t go very far. Since they are pets, talking to them revolves around their pet routine or main characteristics, such as being pedantic, mischievous, or chatty. You’ll find them in the right-down corner of your screen.

Harraway says he decided to create this ChatGPT client for Mac because the other options are all “boring, impersonal assistant,” while with his app, you can have a “friendly 3D animated pet by your side.” He says, “I made Chatty Cat because ChatGPT apps all seemed so boring. I decided it was time to make GPT fun.”

The app is only available for macOS users; you can find it on the Mac App Store. The application is free to use but with limited chat per day. If you make a $2.99 in-app purchase, you can unlock unlimited chat with your favorite AI-powered pet.

Chatty Cat is a delight and can help you get by the routine by stopping for a few moments to imagine what it’s like having one of these six pets right beside your workstation.