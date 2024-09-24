Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iPhone 16 release date M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Apps & Software

ChatGPT Advanced Voice is now rolling out for Plus and Team users

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Sep 24th, 2024 4:31PM EDT
ChatGPT Advanced Voice is rolling out now.
Image: OpenAI

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

On Tuesday, OpenAI announced that Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) will be rolling out to all Plus and Team users this week. If you pay for a Plus or Team subscription, you’ll see a notification in the ChatGPT mobile app as soon as you have access.

As the company showcased in a video previewing the feature, Advanced Voice also has a fresh design. Now, when you tap on the voice button in the app, an animated blue circle will appear in the center of the screen that pulses as it listens and speaks:

Beyond the new look, Advanced Voice is capable of reacting appropriately to different emotions and interruptions, using memory and custom instructions to inform responses, and offering five new voices that weren’t previously available.

The five new voices are named Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale—some of which we saw in a leak earlier this month. They join Breeze, Juniper, Cove, and Ember, bringing the total to nine. Of course, Advanced Voice does not include the Sky voice after Scarlett Johannson threatened to sue OpenAI for using her voice without permission.

In a video beneath the announcement on social media, OpenAI explained that Advanced Voice Mode has improved in a number of areas, like “conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in select foreign languages.”

Finally, OpenAI notes that Advanced Voice is not yet available in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, or Liechtenstein.

Don’t Miss: This is the breakthrough that may lead to superhuman AI

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News