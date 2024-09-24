ChatGPT Advanced Voice is now rolling out for Plus and Team users

On Tuesday, OpenAI announced that Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) will be rolling out to all Plus and Team users this week. If you pay for a Plus or Team subscription, you’ll see a notification in the ChatGPT mobile app as soon as you have access.

As the company showcased in a video previewing the feature, Advanced Voice also has a fresh design. Now, when you tap on the voice button in the app, an animated blue circle will appear in the center of the screen that pulses as it listens and speaks:

Advanced Voice is rolling out to all Plus and Team users in the ChatGPT app over the course of the week.



While you’ve been patiently waiting, we’ve added Custom Instructions, Memory, five new voices, and improved accents.



It can also say “Sorry I’m late” in over 50 languages. pic.twitter.com/APOqqhXtDg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024

Beyond the new look, Advanced Voice is capable of reacting appropriately to different emotions and interruptions, using memory and custom instructions to inform responses, and offering five new voices that weren’t previously available.

The five new voices are named Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale—some of which we saw in a leak earlier this month. They join Breeze, Juniper, Cove, and Ember, bringing the total to nine. Of course, Advanced Voice does not include the Sky voice after Scarlett Johannson threatened to sue OpenAI for using her voice without permission.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In a video beneath the announcement on social media, OpenAI explained that Advanced Voice Mode has improved in a number of areas, like “conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in select foreign languages.”

We’ve also improved conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in select foreign languages. pic.twitter.com/d3QOIBFCZb — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024

Finally, OpenAI notes that Advanced Voice is not yet available in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, or Liechtenstein.