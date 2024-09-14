This is the breakthrough that may lead to superhuman AI

Researchers have revealed that unlocking the brain’s “neural code” could be the key to creating superhuman AI. A group of researchers with the Taylor and Francis Group says that building artificial intelligence (AI) that can surpass human capabilities is not only possible but could also happen sooner than we ever expected.

Eitan Michael Azoff, an AI analyst, argues in his book that humans’ “superior intelligence” is all tied to the neural code that makes our brains work. And, if we can figure out how to crack that code, we could replicate it to use in creating better, faster, and more capable AI. This, of course, is probably one of the biggest fears for people who are concerned AI will take over humanity, but there’s no discounting the capabilities of the human brain, either.

Image source: Kilito Chan/Getty Images

In fact, many have even tried to think of ways to blend machine and man, combining the mechanical power of machines and AI with the processing power of the human brain. Despite being a living organ, the brain can actually process data much faster than any processor out there. As such, many believe the key to superhuman AI lies in being able to bring that same power to AI processors.

Azoff says that he hopes that computer simulations will be able to create a virtual brain that can emultate consciousness as a “first step,” while also remaining free of self-awareness. This could allow the AI to predict possible events and even recall past incidents more clearly. Additionally, it would allow for more visual thinking from the AI.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

AI doesn’t typically actually “think.” At least not in the way that humans do. Normally, they rely on the power of large language models (LLMs) like GPT 4o and Gemini to power what they do. But, if they can understand how the brain works and processes data, superhuman AI could possibly think for the first time. Of course, we’re probably still a ways off from pulling off such a feat. But that isn’t stopping some researchers from trying.