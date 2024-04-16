Why Blink home security cameras are perfect for first-time users

Amazon’s Blink home security camera brand is known in the industry for two main things. First, Blink wire-free cameras have the best battery life you can get. And second, Blink cameras are often much cheaper than their rivals. That’s one reason why Blink is perfect for first-time users and people who don’t want to invest a lot of time and money into home security cameras. Also, Blink cameras are easy to set up and use, plus they have ultra-long battery life so you don’t need to worry about running cables or constantly recharging the batteries. Blink is the ideal brand for smart home novices, no question.

Today, those points are especially true. Amazon is running a huge sale that drops prices on all of the most popular Blink camera models. Prices start at just $13.33 per camera when you buy a Blink Mini 3-pack. Weather-proof Blink Outdoor 4 cameras are on sale too, and the Blink Video Doorbell is down to just $41.99.

The home security camera market has more competition now than it ever has before. What’s more, there are so many brands that make great cameras. That makes it even more difficult to choose a system.

If price is a top priority for you, there are two high-quality brands with big sales running right now. The first lets you save big with Ring Video Doorbell deals. And the second offers even deeper discounts on Blink home security cameras.

Blink made a name for itself by offering high-quality, wire-free home security cameras with excellent battery life and low prices. The company still checks those two boxes, but it offers a much wider range of models now than it did in its early years.

Among our readers, the Blink Mini is one of the most popular cameras the company makes. It’s an indoor camera with a retail price of just $35. Today, Amazon is selling 2-packs for $29.99, which is a solid discount — but you definitely shouldn’t get that deal.

For just $10 more, you can get a Blink Mini 3-pack for $39.99 instead. That means your price per camera is only $13.33, which is an all-time low.

The Blink Outdoor camera with 2-year battery life is also on sale right now.

Single Blink Outdoor (4th-gen) cameras are down to $59.99 instead of $100. Or, if you want more than one, you’ll find even better discounts on multi-camera packs. The best deal is a big 38% discount on a 5-pack, which drops your cost to only $249.99 instead of $400.

Other popular deals from Amazon’s Blink camera sale include discounts on Blink Video Doorbell, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera for $39.99 instead of its original MSRP of $60, and the Blink Outdoor 4 + Floodlight. The new floodlight model is usually $130, but right now it’s down to $77.99.

Amazon doesn’t specify when this sale is set to end, but there’s a chance that these deals will only be around through the end of the week. As I explained, Blink cameras are perfect for smart home newbies, but they also fit well into more complicated smart home setups. That’s especially true if you rely on Alexa, obviously, since Amazon owns Blink.

You’ll find all the best Blink camera deals pf the week right here.