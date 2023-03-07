Apple iPhones make up 8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022

A new study conducted by Counterpoint Research shows Apple has eight out of 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022. While you could think Samsung Galaxy S22 models could fill the other two spots, they’re actually composed of the Galaxy A13 and A03 options.

According to the research, the top-1o list contributed 19% of the total global smartphone sales in 2022, which is the same as in 2021. The numbers show the regular iPhone 13 model was the best-selling smartphone of the year, contributing 28% of iPhone sales.

The regular iPhone 13 was the number one smartphone in China, the US, the UK, Germany, and France. IT remained the number one each month from its launch in September 2021 till August 2022. After the iPhone 13, Apple follows the list with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here are the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022:

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Galaxy A13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro iPhone SE 2022 Galaxy A03

Counterpoint Research notes that for the first time, a Pro Max variant of an iPhone series drove more volume than its Pro and base models in 2022, meaning it helped Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max to capture the third spot in the 2022 list.

This model was the top-selling smartphone model for September, October, and November 2022, thanks to early adopters and the new features, including the Dynamic Island and faster processor, while the regular iPhone 14 models were almost identical to the previous year’s model.

Last but not least, the iPhone 12, which was the best-selling smartphone of 2021, was the oldest model in the top 10 smartphones for 2022. Counterpoint says its sales remained “robust” in the US, Japan, and China. The study pointed out that its price cut increased its value proposition while its 5G capability also played an important role.

For 2023, the publication expected the share of the top 10 smartphones will increase “as brands focus on clearing inventory and optimizing their launches.”