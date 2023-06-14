Best Buy adds iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra to its Upgrade+ financing program

Have you been dying to pick up the latest iPad Pro or Apple Watch but haven’t wanted to drop the $799+ it will run you in one shot?

Well, Best Buy wants to help you out. In a blog post, the company announced that it is adding both devices to its Upgrade+ financing program. The program, which lets customers finance a device over time, has already existed for the latest generation of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac mini. Apparently, it went well enough for Best Buy to roll it out to the iPad and Apple Watch as well.

With the new additions, customers will be able to finance the latest generation of the iPad Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra over the course of 36 months, with the option to upgrade to a newer device in month 37. For example, “customers can finance iPad Pro or Apple Watch Ultra from $17.32/month for 36 months and the $175.78 final payment is due in month 37, based on an original price of $799.”

Apple Watch Ultra lifestyle ad. Image source: Apple Inc.

Once the 36 months are up, customers can choose to upgrade to a new device, pay the remaining amount to own the existing device, or give it back to Best Buy and leave the program. Jason Bonfig, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy, said in a statement that customers have responded to “how much easier and more flexible it is for them to get access to the latest Apple technology.”

“We’ve seen a lot of excitement from our customers for the Upgrade+ program, specifically for how much easier and more flexible it is for them to get access to the latest Apple technology. We’re thrilled to now bring this same opportunity to iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra.”

Speaking of the Apple Watch Ultra, Google just announced its June Pixel feature drop and added a ton of health and safety features that the Apple Watch has enjoyed for years now.