Apple’s next-gen Mac computers expected to launch in mid-2023

After Apple launched new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models last month, analysts expected the company to unveil new Macs by April. Now, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, believes that new Macs will only be released by the middle of the year.

According to him, “multiple new Macs are in the works for launch around the middle of the year. The lineup could include fresh MacBook Air models and a Mac Pro with in-house Apple chips.” Although the journalist doesn’t mention it, we could also see a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Rumors so far expect two new MacBook Air models, one with a 13-inch and another with a 15-inch display. After a year since the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, these upcoming models will likely use the new M3 chip. Whether it will have a 3nm process technology, it’s still unclear. But besides that, we likely won’t see a design change or important tweaks.

The same is worth for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which will get the M3 chip, and that’s it. Weirdly, Apple is still betting on an entry-level MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar, although there are several reasons why customers should choose the MacBook Air version instead.

Besides these new Macs, another computer expected is the long-anticipated Mac Pro. Just like its predecessor, the 2019 model, we could see this new iteration being unveiled during the WWDC 2023.

Previously, rumors indicated the Apple silicon Mac pro would have a high-end configuration with 48 CPU and 152 graphics cores with the M2 Extreme processor, but, unfortunately, this chip has been canceled.

Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this machine may lack user-upgradeable GPUs in addition to non-upgradeable RAM, as Apple silicon Macs still don’t support external GPU support. That said, he expects the M2 Ultra GPU will be powered with up to 76 cores.

Since Mac Pro’s most important feature is being upgradeable, Gurman says it will be possible to add more storage as it will have the same design as the previous Intel model. Last but not least, he adds that the “big difference between a Mac Pro and Mac Studio, in addition to M1 Ultra to M2 Ultra, should be a performance from more cooling.”

It’s unclear if Apple will unveil M3 Macs alongside an M2 Ultra Mac Pro or if the company will first unveil the Mac Pro and then the less powerful M3 Macs. BGR will let you know when we learn more about them.