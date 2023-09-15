Apple’s new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are really pissing me off

During Apple’s Wonderlust event, the company mentioned it was upgrading AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging. At first, I thought it was just a new MagSafe Charging Case – as Cupertino has done in the past with small interim updates. Then, I discovered Apple wasn’t selling this case as a standalone product, so it’s only available when bundled alongside the AirPods Pro 2.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Lastly, after checking the company’s newsroom for this release, I discovered that Apple is not only making customers repurchase new AirPods Pro 2 but also giving exclusive features to this USB-C version, even though the earbuds themselves are unchanged. What?

I love my AirPods Pro 2. They truly are pocketable AirPods Max, and the new features coming with iOS 17 will make these wireless earbuds even better. Definitely, these are the best earbuds Apple has ever made. But now, Cupertino decided to include two extra features that will only be available if you purchase them again.

Image source: Apple Inc.

The first new feature is Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. Apple explains that, specifically, this model “will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro.” Interestingly, the version launched last year also offers the H2 chip, so how does it not unlock a “powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency?”

That said, it’s important to note that Apple is limiting Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro, so it probably depends on how close one device needs to be to the other – and why Cupertino isn’t enabling it for AirPods Pro 2 to iPhone, for example. Even though this feature will be limited to a few customers, as Vision Pro units will be really difficult to get in 2024, I don’t understand what changed.

In addition, Apple has updated the case and the buds for an IP54 rating, offering more dust and splash resistance. Cupertino says users can bring the new earbuds “on their favorite rugged adventures.” This upgrade could also have been offered last year, couldn’t it?

Since the company focused so much on eco-friendly initiatives and its 2030 carbon-neutral goal, enticing existing customers to upgrade to the same device with a few new perks doesn’t seem eco-friendly at all.

I’ll continue enjoying my existing AirPods Pro 2. But I might think twice before buying new Apple accessories as soon as they’re announced. After all, Apple might decide to tweak them with new features a few months later.